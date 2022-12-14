VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, United Airlines and Boeing announced a major order: the airline — which has a hub at Dulles International Airport (IAD) — is sealing the deal for 100 new 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with the option to add on another 100 more.

The Boeing 787 is United’s largest aircraft and is used daily for long-haul flights from D.C. to destinations across Europe, Africa, and Asia. In it’s smallest configuration, the plane holds 243 passengers.

Given that United Airlines has seven hubs across the country, it’s still unclear how many of the new 787’s will be based at IAD when deliveries begin in 2024, but the airline’s managing director for IAD, Henry Bird, tells DC News Now that he expects “exponential growth” in airport jobs as the planes join United’s fleet.

“Ground equipment mechanics, aircraft mechanics, pilots, flight attendants, ground crew below the wing, customer service agents above the wing, leadership teams, people who do strategic planning, people who do tactical analytics,” Bird said. “We have pretty much any type of roll that you may be thinking about.”

This week’s Boeing order now puts United in a place to take in roughly 700 new planes — small and large — over the next decade.

It’s been a big year for Dulles. The aircraft order likely means additional international routes from the airport, including new capital-to-capital service to Berlin, Germany via United that’s set to start in May 2023.

In the spring, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which manages IAD, announced plans to build an entirely new concourse to replace gates that opened over 20 years ago. United Airlines is expected to be the new concourse’s main tenant.

And just last month, an infrastructure project decades in the making finally opened, connecting Dulles to Metrorail via the Washington Dulles International Airport Metro station.

In the video above, DC News Now’s Joseph Olmo speaks with United Airline’s Managing Director at Dulles, Henry Bird, and Managing Editor at travel site The Points Guy, Clint Henderson, about the local economic impact of the massive order.