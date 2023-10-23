COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A water main break across University of Maryland’s (UMD) campus has been repaired. This comes after students were without water for several hours.

UMD said the issue was widespread and was affecting many buildings on campus. Because of that, a number of academic and administrative buildings were closed for the day. Just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, UMD announced the issue was fixed and the university will return to normal operation.

Many students say they were surprised when they woke up in the morning to no running water in their dorms.

“I woke up [and] my roommate told me there’s no water. So I kind of had to use the restroom in the computer science building,” said Chibundu Onwuegbule, a sophomore at the school.

Nina Belliveau, a junior at the university, said she found out the hard way when she walked into her dorm’s bathroom as she was preparing for class.

“It’s been bad, I haven’t been able to shower. In the other bathrooms there’s an issue with flushing the toilet but people still have to use the restroom. It’s smelling pretty bad on my floor,” she said.

Part of Preinkert Drive remained closed off as workers spent hours trying to fix the issue.

Students told DC News Now that the university was encouraging students to use the showers in the gym on campus.

“It’s a big inconvenience. It’s midterms right now, so you know we’re just trying to hold ourselves together so not having water, sort of that’s the bare minimum and we want it,” Belliveau said.

UMD advised that students who had classes in affected buildings would receive updates from faculty members and that anyone who works in the buildings should work from home.

The school included the following guidance:

Faculty: If you have classes in the affected buildings, please use your discretion to transition to online classes. Please communicate directly with your students with alternative arrangements for your classes.

McKeldin, Art and Architecture libraries are closed.

The University Health Center is closed; appointments are moving to telemedicine.

The Counseling Center will operate on a limited basis with walk-ins and telehealth appointments.

Accessibility and Disability Service will move to remote appointments but the Testing Office will remain open.

Residents of affected halls are receiving updates directly from Residential Facilities.

South Campus Dining Hall remains open, but will provide further updates if service is interrupted.

UMD said the buildings listed below may have little water pressure to no water:

Academic and Administrative Buildings

Knight Hall

Benjamin Building

Tawes Hall

P. Mitchell Art-Sociology Building

Architecture Building

Van Munching Hall

Mowatt Lane Garage

Susquehanna Hall

McKeldin Library

University Health Center

Jimenez Hall

Chincoteague Hall

Preinkert Hall

LeFrak Hall

Tydings Hall

Taliaferro Hall

Morrill Hall

Shoemaker Building

Woods Hall

Skinner Building

Turner Hall

It noted that if a building is not on this list, it remained unaffected by the water outage and that normal operations continued, including in-person classes.

UMD said in addition to the academic and administrative buildings, the following residence halls were affected: