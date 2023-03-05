BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Three people, including two firefighters, were taken to hospitals by ground or helicopter on Saturday evening following a house fire in Barbour County.

According to a Facebook post from the Belington Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to Talbott Road in Belington around 5:30 p.m. for a structure fire with entrapment.

The post says two firefighters from the first arriving fire department went inside the home while being met with “heavy smoke and fire conditions” and located a female victim who was trapped inside of the home.

The victim was removed from the home and received first aid care and was later transported to the hospital by helicopter.

The two firefighters who helped rescue the victim suffered smoke inhalation injuries, requiring one to be flown to WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. The firefighter is recovering and was being kept overnight for observation.

The other firefighter was taken to the hospital and later released.

There is no word as to what caused the fire.

In addition to the Belington Volunteer Fire Department, crews from the city’s police department, West Virginia State Police, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, HealthNet, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, Barbour County 911 and four other fire departments responded to the scene.