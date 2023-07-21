First responders on the scene of a helicopter crash in Preston County. WBOY images.

UPDATE: 1:57 P.M.:

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — 12 News has learned that the helicopter that crashed in Preston County on Friday, leading to two people being life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital, was being contracted by FirstEnergy.

The company sent the statement below:

The helicopter crew members involved in today’s accident were contracted by FirstEnergy to complete inspections of the company’s transmission lines. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured and their families.

FirstEnergy also said its aerial contractor is GeoDigital. The company, according to its website specializes in 3D data & spatial intelligence software for the utility & automotive industries.

UPDATE: 12:56 P.M.:

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The two people injured in a helicopter crash in Preston County on Friday are being life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries, the 911 center confirmed.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is en route from Charleston due to a fuel spill and the Federal Aviation Administration is en route as well.

Comm Center officials say the helicopter is owned by Maine Helicopters Incorporated, a division of North American Helicopter, which services power lines.

ORIGINAL: 12:00 P.M.:

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — First responders are on the scene of a helicopter crash that injured two people in Preston County Friday morning.

It happened at around 11 a.m. near Aleea Lane off of West Virginia Route 7, Veterans Memorial Highway. Although the crash happened near Camp Dawson, a West Virginia Army National Guard facility, the West Virginia Army National Guard told 12 News that the helicopter was “not a military asset.”

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time, the Preston County 911 Center said.

The Kingwood, Terra Alta and Oakland, Maryland fire departments are on the scene and KAMP and Terra Alta Ambulance Service are also responding.

12 News will share updates to this developing story as they come.