(DC News Now) — Reports of two lights in the night sky came from residents in the DMV and beyond on Wednesday. What exactly were they?

According to NASA, these lights were two planets — Venus and Jupiter — “hanging out like two peas in a pod.”

(Lisa Herche)

(Mary Ann Piper)

(Tammy Stotler)

(Angela Garland)

The planets first appeared after twilight ended around 6:58 p.m. NASA said that they would set together about an hour and a half later, at 8:31 p.m.

DC News Now Meteorologist Scott Sumner tweeted that the planets would be very near each other to the west.

NASA said on Twitter that the sight may still be visible on Thursday evening, weather permitting.