(NewsNation) — The United States carried out retaliatory strikes on Christmas Day on three facilities “used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups,” in Iran following a series of attacks that left three U.S. service members injured — one critically, according to a statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin.

U.S. personnel were targetted Monday morning in what Austin described as a series of attacks in Iraq and Syria by “Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah” on Erbil Air Base.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the attack Monday morning and following a call with Austin and members of the National Security Council, he ordered strikes “against three locations utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups focused specifically on unmanned aerial drone activities,” according to NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson.



Austin described American military retaliation as “necessary and proportionate strikes” that were intended to “disrupt and degrade capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups directly responsible.”

“And let me be clear – the President and I will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests,” Austin wrote. “There is no higher priority. While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities.”