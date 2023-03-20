WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — Multiple groups have spoken out against West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey after he asked the Supreme Court for an emergency motion to remove the injunction against West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Act.”

The current injunction allows a 12-year-old transgender student at Bridgeport Middle School to compete on the girls’ sports team. On March 9, Morrisey’s office filed an “emergency application” to remove the injunction and enforce HB 3293, West Virginia’s law that requires athletes to participate on the team that aligns with their biological sex at birth, not their gender identity.

In a press release sent Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of West Virginia and Lambda Legal said the Supreme Court “must reject” the motion.

“This emergency filing by Attorney General Morrissey is a petty and baseless move,” said a joint statement from the three organizations. “Requests of this kind are typically reserved for high-stakes, time-sensitive matters — including pending death sentences and matters of national security. A 12-year-old girl playing with her peers is hardly an emergency, and we urge the court to deny the state’s request.”

When Morrisey filed the emergency motion, he said that the injunction “harms biologically female athletes, too, who will continue to be displaced as long as biological males join women’s sports teams.”

Similar lawsuits are pending in other states, including Idaho and Tennessee, according to the release.

The full filing is available here.