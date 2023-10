LEWISTON, MAINE. (DC News Now) — Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) reported two active shooter incidents.

Maine State Police (MSP) said there is an active shooter in the City of Lewiston and is asking all residents to shelter in place. MSP is investigating two different locations.

ACSO is encouraging businesses to lock down or close while the investigation continues for the suspects.

Image courtesy of Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

All suspicious activity or people should be reported.