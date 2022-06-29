(WFXR) — Many people will be having fun celebrating the 4th of July with fireworks and gatherings, but families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses may need adaptations.

“Celebrating Independence Day can still be a fun, enjoyable experience for families impacted by dementia-related illnesses by making the proper adaptations,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, SIFI, AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services. “Being proactive, prepared, and adaptable are the best ways caregivers can create a dementia-friendly 4th of July for their loved ones.”

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has ways to help celebrate Independence Day in a dementia-friendly way.

Blow off the fireworks

Consider watching the fireworks on TV because it can be distressing for someone living with dementia, especially if they are a war veteran because it can trigger PTSD.

Be prepared

The AFA suggests explaining to your loved ones about the holiday and that there will be loud noises because nearby fireworks can cause anxiety, fear, or agitation.

They also suggest using soothing background sounds such as a white noise machine or an air conditioner to create a relaxing environment.

Throughout the night, it is best to check in on your loved ones if they live with you or hire a home caregiver or have a friend or relative stay the night.

Keep gatherings small

If you are thinking about having a gathering, think small. The AFA says that large groups of people can be overwhelming, disorienting, and anxiety-producing. They suggest that people use name tags.

According to the foundation, it is best to keep the person’s routine as normal as possible which includes mealtimes, naptimes, and bedtimes.

Celebrate creatively

There are several ways to celebrate the holiday, the AFA recommends creating patriotic decorations, playing or singing familiar patriotic music, backing 4th of July desserts, or compiling a family album with pictures of past Independence Day memories.

You can find more information by visiting the AFA’s website or you can speak with a licensed social worker by calling the helpline at 866-232-8484. The helpline is available every day.