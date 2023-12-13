AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Two people are facing several charges after 4th graders at Central Elementary School consumed gummies covered in fentanyl residue while at lunch on Dec. 12.

The Amherst County Public Schools held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety. Officials released new details and confirmed that seven 4th graders ate gummies covered in a residue that tested positive for fentanyl.

Amherst County School Superintendent Dr. William Wells says a student brought gummies in a plastic bag to school and shared them with six other students. The gummies themselves tested negative for the illegal drug. However, the plastic bag they were in, tested positive, transferring the residue onto the gummies.

He says five students showed symptoms of nausea, headaches, muscle spasms, and vomiting. Two students were taken to the hospital by their parents, EMS took two students to Lynchburg General Hospital, and one person was taken to the Bedford Memorial Hospital.

According to Luitenant Dallas Hill with the Sheriff’s Office, during their investigation, deputies learned there was a residue inside of the bag that contained the gummies. After two field test was completed, the substance showed a positive match for fentanyl.

He says the baggie will be sent to a DNA lab for further testing and confirmation.

Officers then obtained arrest warrants for a home in the 100 block of Pendleton Drive. Authorities arrested Nicole Sanders and Clifford Dugan Jr.

Sanders was charged with Possession of Drugs Schedule I or II and delinquency of a minor. She is being held on a secured $1,000 and $1,500 bond.

Dugan was charged with a convicted felon possession of a firearm and delinquency of a minor. He is being held without bond on both charges at the Adult Detention Center.

“As we’ve gone through time, this is not a school issue this is a community issue. We have these things in the community. The fentanyl didn’t just show up at the school, the fentanyl came from someone’s house,” said Dr. Wells. “This is a problem that we are facing in our state.”

Amherst County Director of Public Safety Brad Beam says they see overdoses be opoids frequently and they are continuing to battle the epidemic.

Superintendent Dr. Wells says all students returned home on Tuesday night and are doing well.

As a result of the incident, he says the Central Elementary School building was cleaned on Wednesday morning out of precaution.

“This is an ongoing investigation, so there are possible more charges that can result in this,” said Lt. Hill.