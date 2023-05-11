BERLIN (AP) — German police have detained a suspect in connection with an explosion at a residential building that injured 12 first responders on Thursday, some of them seriously, a senior security official said.

The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, said that 10 firefighters and two police officers were injured in the blast at a high-rise building in the town of Ratingen. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast.

A body was also recovered from the building, Reul said. The identity of the person and the circumstances of their death weren’t immediately known.

Firefighters and police were initially called to the building in the morning after concerns were raised about two residents.

Following the explosion, heavily armed officers took up positions around the site, with television footage showing police snipers on a balcony across the road from the building as smoke poured out of a top-floor apartment.

Hours later, a 57-year-old man was detained and brought out of the building, police said.

Ratingen is located on the northeastern outskirts of Duesseldorf, the state capital.