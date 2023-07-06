CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – When you’re getting ready to move to a new state, you have a lot to think about and plan for, like packing and how to get all of your belongings to your new home.

Though did you know you also have to make sure your pet is ready to travel to the new house? And we don’t mean just mean getting all of their pet supplies packed up.

Some states have laws about vet information and vaccines you need to have before relocating there with your cat or dog, and some are stricter than others.

A new study by Hire a Helper movers took a look at how strict state codes and laws are when it comes to moving across state lines with your pet. To do this, they looked at multiple factors required by different states to bring a cat or dog with you when you move, as well as how strict each state is with those factors.

The different factors include:

Certificate of veterinary inspection (CVI) needed

Within how many days of travel the CVI has to be issued

The destination address within the state listed on the CVI

The explicit requirement of confirmation of “disease-free” status on the CVI

If a rabies vaccine is mandated before arrival

Which types of rabies vaccines (one-year or three-year) are accepted

How many days they must be vaccinated before their arrival in the state

The threshold for vaccination ages

Any additional vaccination requirements

According to the study, West Virginia ranked as having the fifth-strictest pet moving laws in the country. Ranking each state on a scale of 100, West Virginia scored a 64.9. Researchers found the Mountain State does require a CVI that must be issued within 30 days of the move and must include a “disease-free” status.

For West Virginia, cats and dogs over the age of 6 months old are also required to have a 1-year rabies vaccine before moving to the state. There are no additional requirements, and having the destination address listed on the CVI is not a requirement.

West Virginia also has a list of requirement on the state’s Department of Agriculture’s website regarding animal imports for cats, dogs and other animals such as cattle, swine, poultry, goats and sheep. They also have rules for equine animals, which includes horses, donkeys and even zebras, and for ratites such as ostriches and emus. The rules even extend to llamas, alpacas, deer, elk and zoo animals.

You can find more information on all of the West Virginia import requirements for animals here.

The study found that four states outrank West Virginia in how strict their requirements are. These include Hawaii at the strictest, followed by New York, Nebraska and Massachusetts.

As the strictest state, Hawaii scored a score of 69.7 and requires a CVI with a “disease-free” status, however it does not require a maximum date for when it was issued. Both cats and dogs moving with their families to Hawaii are required to have a minimum of two rabies vaccines and should be vaccinated regardless of age, unlike West Virginia where pets under the age of 6 months are not required to have a rabies vaccine.

While the Aloha State does not require a destination address on the CVI, they do have additional requirements such as a rabies antibody test, a quarantine and fees.

North Carolina, on the other hand, is considered the easiest state to move with a cat or dog with a score of 13.8, according to researchers. The study found North Carolina does not require a CVI or rabies vaccine to bring your pet to the state when you move.

The states of New Jersey, Maine, California and Montana follow North Carolina to round out the top five states with the most relaxed rules for moving to there with your pet.