NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) rescued a pair of Great Horned owlets that had fallen from their nest on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Rob Farrell, VDOF State Forester and certified arborist, stepped out of the office and got his hands dirty. Farrell, along with Dez Brooks, the Rehabilitation Program Manager for the Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary, was able to return the baby owls safely to their nest, where they were reunited with their sibling.

The parent owls were watching Farrell and Brooks’ every move. Before leaving, they secured the nest with a milk crate that will help contain the owlets until they are able to leave the nest.