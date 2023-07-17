(WOWK) — The annual American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruiser Contest has begun for the year.

The AAST hosts an annual calendar contest, encouraging state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to submit a photo entry that is unique to and represents its state.

The contest is now officially underway, beginning July 17, 2023 and will run until Monday, July 31 at 8 a.m. According to Kentucky State Police, the top 13 entries will be featured in the AAST’s 2024 calendar, with the winning photo featured on the cover.

Here’s a look at the photo entries from state law enforcement in our Tri-State:

West Virginia State Police cruiser entry for the “Best Looking Cruiser” 2023 contest. (Photo Courtesy: American Association of State Troopers)

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser entry for the “Best Looking Cruiser” 2023 contest. (Photo Courtesy: American Association of State Troopers)

Kentucky State Police cruiser entry for the “Best Looking Cruiser” 2023 contest. (Photo Courtesy: American Association of State Troopers)

Kentucky State Police took back-to-back top spots in the 2022 and 2021 contests, up one spot for their second place finish in 2020. The Ohio State Highway Patrol came in 13th place in 2022. West Virginia State Police last cracked the top 13 in 2021 with an 11th place finish.

You can visit the AAST’s website to see all the cruisers and cast your vote for your favorite!