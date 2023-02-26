FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The African American Resources Cultural Heritage Society (AARCH) showcased a documentary on Sunday about the only all-Black high school in the area in 1923.

Prior to the 1920s, there were no high schools for African Americans in Frederick County. Black students had to go outside of the county for an education.

Lincoln School later became home to many of those students.

The celebration showcased a new documentary created by the AARCH that featured some of Lincoln’s former students.

Some of them were in attendance.

“It did my heart good to hear them speak about the years there,” said Carol Swann, who attended the school up until 1962.

After Frederick County schools were integrated in 1962, Lincoln School and Washington Street School were combined and named South Frederick Elementary.

In 2006, the name Lincoln School returned, after members of AARCH called for the name to be restored, keeping the school’s legacy.

Lincoln now sits at 200 Madison Street.