WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Muriel Bowser is the second female mayor of the District of Columbia (after Sharon Pratt) and the first woman to be reelected to the position.

Bowser is at the beginning of her third term, and she has no intention of slowing down.

“I ran for office to make the people of the district proud of me,” said Bowser. “It’s a tough job, and I want to make the tough decisions.”

Before being elected mayor, Bowser was an ANC commissioner and represented the 4th Ward as a member of the Council of the District of Columbia.

“I had a passion early on for politics,” said Bowser. “My father was an ANC commissioner, and I learned the best way to help people the fastest was through elected office.”

Bowser said she learned a lot through her first two terms. She said that knowledge will make her a stronger and more prepared leader and she moves forward.

“When the pandemic first began, I met key people within our government that I never expected to have much interaction with, and they ended up playing an important role and helping us navigate through a difficult time,” Bowser said.

Bowser said it was difficult to close down schools, but it was important to take aggressive steps to keep people safe by trying to slow the spread of the virus.

The mayor said she will continue to make affordable housing and helping the homeless population a top priority moving forward.

“It has been one of the most complicated issues that I have had to deal with since becoming mayor, but we have a plan that will help address and fix the problem,” she said.

Mayor Bowser would not commit to seeking a fourth term. She said the focus is working on the pressing issues the District is facing right now.