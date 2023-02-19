FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Patricia Gaither is one of three Black students to graduate from Frederick High School shortly after integration began in public schools in the 1960s.

“When I saw all those white people, I said, ‘Oh my God, am I in the right place? Did I do the right thing?’ It was overwhelming,” said Gaither.

She thought it would provide her with a better education.

“Our principal, Mr. Charles Hansen, brought it to our attention if we wanted to go to further our education. I thought that that was the only way I could get a diploma somewhere to go to school,” she said.

Black students in Frederick County attended Lincoln School from elementary through high school. Frederick County Public Schools integrated close to the 1960s and selected several students — including Gaither — to move from Lincoln School to Frederick High School.

Gaither remembered what it was like to attend Frederick High School — and she said her experience wasn’t all good.

She experienced challenges like microaggressions that made her feel like she didn’t belong.

“It was hard. You wonder, how do I fit in? And I never did fit in,” Gaither said.

Frederick High School’s Black Student Union recently honored her. She said at 80 years old, she is grateful to have lived a full life — some of which is now part of history.

“I’ve prayed and cried that the lord would hear me and that this would happen. I’m 80 years old. Now, I’m sick with cancer, two kinds, but that’s alright. I’m still here to tell my story,” she said.