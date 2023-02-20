GLENARDEN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Glenarden city councilman is bridging a gap he’s noticed in his community as a politician and a rapper.



“My strongest suit or my superpower is my voice,” said councilman Maurice Hairston.



Hairston grew up in the city of Glenarden, near Glenarden Parkway.

“I love the city so much because it was like one of the best experiences for me. I lived in a lot of different places, but here I feel like this is where I really gained and found my identity,” he said.

Over the years he’s noticed a lot of things have changed in the area including family values.



“The family value of family essence is starting to leave, I’m trying to restore that,” he said.

“We’re in a really hateful type of world now. I just feel like it’s a lot of anger, it’s a lot of miscommunication. It’s a lot of probably issues and beefs amongst people [and] it’s probably unnecessary and they can probably have a conversation and just get that get us into a better place,” he said.



In 2021 he ran for Glenarden city council representing ward 2 to make a difference, and he won.

“I believe being an advocate or being in your community it’s good have a representative who understand where you come from and how you are,” said Hairston.

Many people were surprised that Hairston is not only a politician but he’s also a local rapper.



“They were man we’ve never seen anybody win an election and drop an album on the same day,” he said.

“When I put out my messages through my content it still has social redeeming value. There’s a positive message in it that can still touch the people,” he continued.



Hairston aims to bring the youth and older generation together in his role as a council member

“I’m able to really just touch the youth. I can really talk from an older perspective over their sounds. Me being a councilman is putting me into a place where I can be more respected by the older generation. So again, that’s like bridging the gap right there,” he said.



Since becoming a council member for the city, he’s become a mentor, someone who unites the community, and advocate for his community.



“I have to keep being a revolutionary because I feel like the more that people see me giving positive energy out then it will just draw them to me. Then I’ll be able to have some type of influence and have a voice over what they’re doing or how they’re moving, or giving them a different perspective that may be able to resolve some issues but they have to trust you first,” he said.