CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Did you think the chicken sandwich wars were over?

On Monday, Bojangles introduced two new chicken sandwiches in partnership with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and country singer Lee Brice. The sandwiches will be on the menu through July.

Both of these new offerings expand on the chain’s Bo’s Chicken Sandwich by adding cole slaw. From there, the paths diverge with Bo’s sweet and smokey house BBQ on one, and Carolina Gold sauce on the other. Bojangles describes the Carolina Gold sauce as “a sweet and tangy combination of yellow mustard, apple cider vinegar and hints of smoke, molasses and tomato.”

Bojangles introduces two new fried chicken sandwiches. (Bojangles) Dale Earnhardt Jr. (left) and Lee Brice (right) promote Bojangle’s new chicken sandwiches. (Courtesy of Bojangles)

“I’m from the Carolinas, where BBQ sauce is just a little bit different than what you find in other areas. We have a vinegar-based sauce, where other places are a little sweet or spicy,” said Earnhardt Jr. in a news release. “I like both, but you can never go wrong with the Carolina Gold.”

“Being from the Carolinas, these Bo’s Chicken Sandwiches have a little heat to them, and a lot of love in them,” Brice said in a news release. “They’ve got a spice and a crunch you can’t find anywhere, so these feel like home to me.”