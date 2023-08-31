The city of Mexicali is the capital of Baja California, it lies about 125 miles southeast of San Diego. (Courtesy: Mexicali Tourism Office)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The number of heat-related deaths has reached 42 in the Mexican border city of Mexicali, where extremely hot weather conditions have been dragging on all summer.

According to the medical examiner’s office in the city, 27 heat-related deaths were recorded all of last year.

For months now, the daily high temperature has hovered around 100 degrees.

On July 19, the city set a national record for the year when it reached 51.1 Celsius or almost 124 Fahrenheit.

On Tuesday of this week, nine people, including a 16-year-old boy, died due to the hot weather.

Most of the victims are described as homeless, and 40 of them have been men.

The city of Mexicali, located about 120 miles east of Tijuana, is providing so-called “hydration points” around the area asking residents who don’t have access to air conditioning to seek out one of these centers. They provide not only air conditioning but showers, temporary beds and food free of charge.