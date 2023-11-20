SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Ped West, the second pedestrian crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry will begin processing border commuters in a south bound direction for the first time in three and a half years.

It is set to reopen Monday for the evening rush hour.

Hours of operation will be from 3 to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

It was shut down in April 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began.

The facility’s northbound operations resumed in January only to shut down again eight months later to accommodate the processing of a sudden surge of migrant and asylum-seekers.

It reopened to northbound commuters last Friday.

People walking into Mexico via Ped West. (Mario Escoto/KSWB)

“It’s a lot better,” said Madeline Ramos. “It’s making life a lot simpler, saving a lot of time.”

Ramos and other border commuters were happy the facility was open once again for folks heading south into Mexico.

“I think it’s less stress giving you more time with the family so it gives you more time and peace of mind coming back,” said Alex Pena, who said he crosses the border every other day.

That side of the crossing is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“With the resumption of operations at the Pedestrian West southbound facility, we are taking steps to return to operational capacity and improve the daily life of thousands of travelers in the region who cross every day,” said Mariza Marin, Port Director of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to work on enhancing economic and social relations across the border, particularly on the eve of the holiday season.”

According to a statement issued by CBP, it “regularly plans for and executes contingency measures to support the overarching agency mission and ensure the safety and wellbeing of those in the agency’s custody. CBP will continue to evaluate the situation along the border and make operational changes as necessary. Stakeholders will be provided with operational updates as they become available.”

Since Ped West shut down in a southbound direction, people have been forced to use the facility on the east side of the port of entry resulting in long waits for commuters.

Last week, people like Esmeralda Hernandez said opening the crossing in a southbound direction would make life easier for her and thousands of others who live in Tijuana but work in the San Diego side of the border.

“If they opened it the other way, it would be so good,” she said.