SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — An anonymous phone call is said to have led investigators to a fentanyl lab in the Mexican border city of Mexicali, about 120 miles east of Tijuana.

Officers discovered what they call a “full working fentanyl lab where other synthetic drugs were being stored.”

The Baja California Attorney General’s office says officers responded to a call about several men walking around carrying long weapons. And as they responded, they were shot at by a group of men sitting in two separate vehicles.

Federal Mexican agents discover 20,000 fentanyl pills in Tijuana last week. (Courtesy: Baja California Office of Public Safety)

Investigators say the officers exchanged fire with the suspects, and that with the aid of Mexican National Guard troops, they were able to take seven men into custody without any injuries.

An AR-15 and an AK-47 were two of the weapons seized during the ensuing investigation.

Thirty-five kilos of fentanyl were found along with three kilos of methamphetamine, according to Leopoldo Tizoc Aguilar, Baja California’s head of public safety and security.

“This narco-laboratory was used for the specific purpose of making fentanyl pills,” said Aguilar. “We found granulated material ready to be pressed, we also found machines used to make the pills.”

Aguilar added they are working to find out for whom the men were working.

Just last week, 20,000 fentanyl pills were seized in Tijuana, Aguilar said.