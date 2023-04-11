TIJUANA (Border Report) — Four people were killed and three others critically injured during an explosion Thursday afternoon at a natural gas storage facility in Tijuana.

The blast took place at a large cylinder-shaped storage tank that is used to fill smaller tanks that are sold and rented throughout the city of Tijuana, where most residents can’t get gas delivered to their homes via gas lines.

According to the Tijuana Fire Department, the explosion also created a gas leak that led to the evacuation of the immediate area for several hours.

It’s believed the victims were all employees at the facility, which is located on the east side of Tijuana.

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated.