Advocates: U.S. has moral obligation to admit asylum seekers; Texas congressman says new laws needed to cope with post-Title 42 surge

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – More than 100 advocacy organizations are voicing opposition to House Republicans’ efforts to crack down on illegal immigration at the border.

The groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Immigration Hub and UnidosUS say draft bills being floated by the GOP will restrict asylum, harm unaccompanied children and lead to the detention of more families.

“The newly elected majority is driving an intentionally divisive agenda to amplify anti-immigrant animus without moral and effective policy solutions,” the groups said in a letter they sent this week to every member of the House of Representatives.

The groups oppose the proposed Border Security and Enforcement Act of 2023 and other initiatives discussed this week in House committee hearings. Their objections are on moral, economic and practical grounds.

“Bills seeking to restrict or end asylum would violate Democratic commitments to providing a fair asylum system and to standing with immigrants and communities of color,” the groups said in their letter. “Requiring E-Verify will harm the economy as it will result in increased unemployment and labor shortages and cost businesses billions of dollars to implement.”

E-Verify is a web-based system that allows employers to confirm the eligibility of their employees to work in the United States. Companies that do business with the government are required to use it and many major U.S. corporations voluntarily use it. Critics say this forces private employers to become immigration agents.

The letter says the groups oppose “racist, xenophobic” proposals that fuel hate and don’t bring forth constructive solutions.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who is sponsoring one of the new border security bills, on Wednesday said new laws are necessary given the Biden administration will end Title 42 migrant expulsions on May 11.

“About a third to half (of migrants) are turned away under Title 42,” Roy told Fox News. “What happens on May 11 that Title 42 turn-away goes away. That means not only are you going to have the unmitigated disaster of those numbers getting released in the United States, you’re going to increase the magnet of more people coming to the border. That is why we are working on sensible border policies.”