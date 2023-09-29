EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Central Texas was arrested after attempting to fake his way through the border into El Paso on Tuesday.

Jesus Javier Rios, 47, arrived in the U.S. from Mexico at the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown El Paso.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said although he presented a Texas-issued identification card, officers believed he was an “imposter” making a false claim of U.S. citizenship and conducted a secondary screening.

Border officers scanned his fingerprints and determined that Rios was not the man on the ID card but rather a man wanted for homicide in Tarrant County, Texas.

A records check also revealed that Rios, a U.S. citizen, had warrants out of Ector County for a probation violation and Coconino County, Arizona, for failure to appear.

“CBP officers process thousands of law-abiding people on a daily basis,” El Paso Director Field Operations Ray Provencio said in a statement. “Fugitives will try to blend into regular traffic, however, the thorough inspection process employed at our area ports by CBP identities and stops those who are being sought by law enforcement.”

Rios was taken into custody and turned over to the El Paso Police Department and booked into the El Paso County jail to await extradition, according to the news release.

He was among 22 individuals CBP officers apprehended who had outstanding warrants for parental kidnapping, assault and robbery, among other charges.