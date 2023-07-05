Dales Louissaint arrived in Tijuana with a large migrant caravan in 2016. Recently he graduated from law school. (Courtesy: Yolanda Morales)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Six years ago, Dales Louissaint arrived in Tijuana with a large caravan of migrants dreaming of crossing the border into the United States, something that never materialized.

The Haitian immigrant ended up living in a shelter where he lost hope of ever making it to the U.S.

As time went by, Louissaint decided to enroll in Baja California’s Autonomous University, but was rejected due to his lack of Spanish skills.

He didn’t give up, taking on odd jobs while improving his Spanish.

Eventually, he gained admittance to the school and never looked back while seeking a law degree.

Recently, he found himself walking across the graduation stage at Baja California’s Autonomous University to get his diploma.

Louissaint says he has already secured a job with an organization called Intercultural Mexican Dialogue in Mexico.

“I’m getting into the refugee and immigration field,” he said. “I’m also helping those seeking asylum in the United States, why not?”

During his three years at the school, Louissaint distinguished himself and earned top honors as a student, faculty members said.

“He participated in judicial and oral argument competitions, and was constantly atop of his class,” said Laura Camarillo, director of the human rights department at UABC. “Because of his efforts, he was also able to gain an internship in Spain.”

Along with his law degree, Louissaint has secured Mexican citizenship as well.

“I want to work with fellow Haitians who are looking for asylum in the U.S.,” said Louissaint. “I’m still working on accreditation in Mexico and the United States.”