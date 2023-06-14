LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Ever since migrants were required to make asylum interviews on the CBP One app, the head of Catholic Charities of Laredo says she has heard horrifying tales of migrants robbed, kidnapped and held for ransom across the border in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

The violence against migrants in Nuevo Laredo reached such high levels that U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently announced it is no longer scheduling asylum interviews in Laredo, Texas.

“Many of them are kidnapped and they have to wait until their family members pay the money before they’re released, or they take everything from them at that point and they’re made to cross the bridge, cross the river illegally, without any information. Their phones are taken, and their money is taken. So at that point, they have no resources or point of contacts. So those are those are the stories that we hear,” said Rebecca Solloa, executive director of Catholic Charities of Laredo.

“CBP temporarily reallocated Laredo Port of Entry CBP One appointments to other ports of entries based on an assessment of the security situation in Nuevo Laredo and other operational factors including relatively low demand for appointments for that location,” a CBP official told Border Report on Tuesday.

Appointments that were scheduled before June 3 are still being honored at Laredo’s Bridge I, the city’s only pedestrian crossing, but no new appointments are being scheduled, the agency said.

That means the 1,250 appointments available daily on the CBP One app must be scheduled at certain Southwest ports of entry from San Diego to Brownsville, Texas.

CBP requires asylum-seekers to apply for interviews at U.S. ports of entry as part of new rules that incentivize individuals who use legal pathways to enter the U.S., which have been enforced since Title 42 border restrictions were lifted on May 11. That has decreased by 70% the number of migrants U.S. border agents have encountered crossing the border in between legal U.S. ports of entry but has increased the number of asylum-seekers waiting in dangerous Mexican towns south of the Rio Grande.

Solloa says the agency made the right decision because in-fighting among rival cartels and other violence against asylum-seekers in that Mexican city increases daily.

“We hear all the stories that do happen as they’re coming to the bridge to cross to plead their asylum case, to present themselves with their appointments. And many, many obstacles come their way and they become victims, either kidnapping or extortion before they get to the bridge to present themselves,” Solloa said.

“These stories that migrants have told us come up and we share that with our border, our federal partners, by letting them know this is what’s happening,” she said. “I’m glad they listen for the safety of everybody.”