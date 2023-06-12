The dead bodies of seven men were found in this white Ford F-150 with California license plates in Tijuana Monday morning. (Courtesy: Tijuana Police)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Seven bodies were found inside a pickup on Monday morning in a neighborhood on the east side of Tijuana.

Tijuana police officials say officers chased the vehicle, which had California license plates, to the parking lot of a gas station.

When the white Ford F-150 finally stopped, officers discovered one body wrapped in a blue blanket inside the pickup.

Police reportedly found the other six bodies in the truck bed, along with wooden planks and several tires.

According to police, a steel drum filled with gasoline was also recovered, and they believe the suspects intended to set fire to the bodies and the truck.

All the victims were men.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

Please check back with Border Report for more information as it becomes available.