JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The battle for Benito the giraffe is heating up on par with rising temperatures in this Mexican border city.

Animal rights activists from all over Mexico are planning a Sunday march to demand that the city’s tallest resident be moved to a more suitable environment. The 10 a.m. demonstration starts at Plaza Juarez Mall and concludes at the park half a mile south.

Concerned citizens and international organizations say Benito’s tiny habitat at the mostly concrete-lined park is inadequate and exposes him to excessive heat. The temperature in the Juarez, Mexico-El Paso, Texas region is expected to soar to between 108 to 110 degrees between Sunday and Tuesday.

The activists say a Texas rancher has offered his spread so the giraffe can roam more freely in a specialized animal sanctuary he has built on 320 acres.

A poster promoting Sunday’s march. (courtesy U.S. Green Chamber of Commerce, Mexico Chapter)

“We are a sanctuary, and we give animals a forever home,” Blue Hills Ranch owner Matt Lieberman, of McGregor, Texas, said in a letter to Mexican authorities. “Giraffes hold a special place in our hearts, and we focus on their safety and survival. We have two giraffes with two or three more on the way. We make sure their habitat mimics the wild (and) we are building a 10,000 square-foot barn to house all the giraffes on cold days.”

Local activists like El Paso-born Laura Sanchez-Jacome question not just the physical environment but also shortcomings in the care Benito receives. “We have seen the lack of resources and personnel to care for Benito and for all the exotic animals that have been brought to this park over the years,” she said. “To put it simply, we believe this (giraffe) must receive adequate care.”

But park managers are not giving up the giraffe just yet. They’re going on the offensive to show Benito is being well-cared for and that his habitat will be expanded soon.

The Chihuahua State Human Development Office said in a statement it plans to expand Benito’s enclosure to 1.3 acres, install more elevated sunshades and provide him with more water for splashing and drinking. The state says damaged fencing has been repaired, nearby trees trimmed, and potential obstacles removed from the habitat.

Benito the giraffe looks out from his enclosure at the city run Central Park, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Activists are working to get Benito, a 3-year-old male giraffe who arrived in May, removed from the small enclosure in the Mexican border city. Activists say it is cruel to keep the giraffe in the small fenced enclosure, by himself alone, with only about a half-acre to wander and few trees to nibble, in a climate he’s not used to. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

A child offers a carrot to Benito the giraffe at the city run Central Park, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Activists are working to get Benito, a 3-year-old male giraffe who arrived in May, removed from the small enclosure in the Mexican border city. Activists say it is cruel to keep the giraffe in the small fenced enclosure, by himself alone, with only about a half-acre to wander and few trees to nibble, in a climate he’s not used to. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Children visit Benito the giraffe at the city run Central Park, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Activists are working to get Benito, a 3-year-old male giraffe who arrived in May, removed from the small enclosure in the Mexican border city. Activists say it is cruel to keep the giraffe in the small fenced enclosure, by himself alone, with only about a half-acre to wander and few trees to nibble, in a climate he’s not used to. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Benito the giraffe looks out from his enclosure at the city run Central Park, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Activists are working to get Benito, a 3-year-old male giraffe who arrived in May, removed from the small enclosure in the Mexican border city. Activists say it is cruel to keep the giraffe in the small fenced enclosure, by himself alone, with only about a half-acre to wander and few trees to nibble, in a climate he’s not used to. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

And Central Park coordinator Rogelio Muñoz said Benito is getting a social media profile so his fans can stay up to date on his well-being.

“The giraffe is used to high temperatures; it’s coming from the savannah. The climate of Juarez, the heat, is completely tolerable,” Muñoz said. “It is the cold temperatures we must guard (Benito) against. He will have an electrical heating system.”

Muñoz added that a caretaker has been assigned to Benito, two staff members have been instructed to clean up his area and feed him on schedule, and that a veterinarian is on duty.

A closer look at Benito’s habitat. (Border Report photo)

State officials said nearly 200,000 people visited the park in May and most stopped to see Benito. Another 200,000 visitors are expected in June.

Lucia, a Juarez middle school student who visited the park recently, said she wants Benito to stay — as long as he’s well cared for.

“We have to take care of him so he doesn’t die,” she said. “We don’t want to be fond of him and then he dies” like Modesto, the park’s previous pet giraffe. Modesto, 22, died in May reportedly after experiencing cardiac failure.

(Juarez freelance photojournalist Roberto Delgado contributed to this report.)