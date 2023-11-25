(KTLA) — Authorities in Hawaii have called off the search for a California man who was reported missing on Monday, multiple sources report.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the Maui Fire Department first responded to an emergency call for the missing swimmer just before 3:40 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The 42-year-old was reported to have been jumping into the ocean from rocks near the Cliff House in Kapulua, located on the northwestern coast of Maui.

Ocean conditions were “very rough” at the time, Maui authorities said.

Search and rescue operations were officially suspended at dark on Thanksgiving, but officials told local news outlet Maui Now that the search will resume if any new information develops or if any potential sighting is made.

The identity of the man and where in California he is from has not been released.