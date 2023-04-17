A group of kittens were rescued from a house fire in Charleston this afternoon. April 16, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Fire Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A group of kittens were rescued from a house fire in Charleston this afternoon.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Grant Street around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023. According to Charleston Fire Department Medic Supervisor Captain Brian Hamrick, the CFD Engine 2 crew rescued a total of six kittens from the home.

Hamrick says four of the kittens were in good condition, but two were found in critical condition. He says Paramedic/Lieutenant Murphy and Firefighter Hernandez administered oxygen to the two kittens, and they were recovering within 15 minutes. According to Hamrick, the homeowner says they will be seeking further medical evaluation for the kittens to make sure they are okay.

Aside from the rescued kittens, everyone else in the home, including the mother cat, made it out safely. However, Hamrick says the home will most likely be a total loss.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.