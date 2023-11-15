DENVER (KDVR) — Closing arguments in a case that seeks to prevent former President Donald Trump from being on the primary ballots in Colorado are set for Wednesday afternoon.

The case, filed by Citizens for Responsibility and six Colorado voters, centers on a portion of the 14th Amendment that prohibits anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office.

This was one of three amendments implemented after the Civil War, and its focus is primarily on citizenship rights and equal protection. However, Section 3 includes the restriction on holding office.

This lawsuit against Trump says that his role when speaking to supporters and others gathered in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, before the U.S. Capitol building was stormed disqualifies him from holding office.

“There’s this very public fight, in all these colloquial terms, about whether it’s an insurrection, but it really comes down to brass tacks defining what this constitutional term means,” Derek Muller, a Notre Dame law professor who’s followed the litigation closely, told the Associated Press.

Trump is a frontrunner to be the Republican Party’s candidate for president in next year’s election, with 538 showing him having a 58% chance of winning the party’s nomination. The second-place candidate, according to 538, is Ron DeSantis with a 15% chance of getting nominated.

Colorado’s primary is scheduled for March 5. However, a finalized list of candidates needs to be certified by the Secretary of State two months earlier on Jan. 5.

It’s unclear when Judge Sarah B. Wallace will have a ruling in the case, but it has been expedited through the legal process due to the impending deadline, which is now less than two months away.

Similar lawsuits to keep Trump off ballots were also filed in other states, although Colorado is the only place where there has been a trial.