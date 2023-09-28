Big Ten football returned to the CBS airwaves for the first time since the 1990’s this season and in their return to Beaver Stadium they broadcasted the White Out against Iowa where two of college football’s most iconic broadcaster got the call.

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson are two broadcasting titans in college football with more than 80 years of combined experience, many of which they sat side by side.

“We’re together more than we are with his wife, Kristi, and my wife Nancy and our families,” said Nessler.

After a broadcast rights shuffle across the sport, the Big Ten moved back to CBS this fall, which brought the two Midwesterner’s home, so to speak.

“We were doing the noon games in the Big Ten, you know, for several years. So, he grew up in the big town in Michigan. I grew up in the Big Ten in Minnesota,” Nessler said. “So, we were two guys that got together, did a whole bunch of Big Ten games before we, you know, the two of us got divorced and then we got remarried.”

The two first started calling games together in 1992 and after a few years apart, they reunited at CBS in 2016. Together they’ve witnessed some great games over the years broadcasting SEC games, but this was the first time they got to call The Greatest Show In College Sports.

“The SEC is kind of, you know, front and center with big football games,” said Danielson. “You know we’ve done SEC championships with Alabama against Georgia, back in the day Florida, the LSU you run with you know with Joe Burrow of have all been fun. Everyone’s excited about it. You know fans come here it’s kind of a bucket list type of a game you come here and enjoy it.”

Like the fans, Saturday’s White Out was the one game that both Brad and Gary had circled on their calendar’s from the start of the season.

“It’s the all white, the pom poms, the whole thing. I think it incites the crowd to be even crazier and the decibel level goes up,” said Nessler. “So, I think it’s the noise more than the white part of it, and that’s the thing that affects the game.”

They both expected a raucous crowd and it was loud as Penn State defeated Iowa 31-0.

“The juices flow for us, too, you know? I mean, we get excited when we come on the air after our opening tease and, you know, it’ll be louder than heck. And Gary and I will have to crank up our IFB so we can hear each other. And so, we can hear the truck. And then by the time we go down to Jenny, it’ll be insane.”