The Comcast-NBC White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner after party brought out a bevy of revelers late Saturday evening as members of the media, government figures and even Hollywood stars gathered together.

Taking place at the palatial headquarters of the Organization of American States, energy was high among the crowd despite one partygoer describing the preceding dinner as being “overly long” this year.

The sponsors of this year’s event included Ford and Johnnie Walker.

Guests were greeted with drinks, snacks and photo backdrops featuring the NBC peacock. Those with tired feet had the option of taking a pair of complementary flip-flops that were offered in various tubs located around the ballroom. One tub was empty by the end of the night.

A slight drizzle did little to stop guests from exploring the outside patio of the venue, where drinks continued to be served and they could take a look at the Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck that fueled the DJ booth for the night.

Journalists from NBC News were seen in attendance including Lester Holt, Kristen Welker, Kelly O’Donnell, Courtney Kube and Yamiche Alcindor. Their colleagues at MSNBC and CNBC joined in on the fun including Jen Psaki, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Jim Cramer.

Lawmakers also made their way over the event, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) all spotted schmoozing with guests, with several having arrived fashionably late to the already late festivities.

Castro entered the ballroom of the party along with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who almost immediately drew a crowd of revelers towards him despite the Secret Service officers surrounding him.

Emhoff, appearing to have anticipated such a reaction, stood in the center of the ballroom for an extended period of time as guests filtered around him, eager to speak with him or take a photo.

Members of the Hollywood glitterati were also seen at the party taking photos with the assembled guests. Actors Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones and John Leguizamo all made appearances at the bash.