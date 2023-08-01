COFFEE SPRINGS, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials have released more details and confirmed the identity of a six-year-old boy who drowned in Northwest Geneva County Sunday.

It started as a fun day, with about 75 children participating in a birthday party, but after a three-hour search for a missing six-year-old Dale County child Sunday, divers located Brantley Griffin’s body in the spring-fed pool at J&J’s place at the springs in coffee springs.

Griffin could not swim and had worn a floatation device throughout the day but did not have it on when he was found.

“It’s very easy to lose your child briefly and can lead to something like this,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said.

Brantley was last seen in a playground area close to a wooded area. Initially, Helms and numerous state and local agencies thought the child may have been in the woods or possibly even abducted.

“We were satisfied we were able to accomplish our mission yesterday which was to give the family closure one way or another,” Helms said. “There was no patting on the back. There was just a lot of solemn men and women leaving the scene.”

The business owners would not allow the media on their property and refused to answer questions.

Helms said most of the investigators involved in the search have children themselves, and that only compounds the tragedy as they search for the victim.

“You got officers working the scene have children and grandchildren. You got volunteers over there and everyone there wants to reunite a child with a family,” according to the sheriff.

The deceased boy’s body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.