ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dan Bremner has played a key role in the success of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs since he took over as head coach in December 2017. Friday, the Dawgs are rewarding him for the effort by extended his contract through the 2025-26 season. During Bremner’s tenure in Roanoke, he’s taken the Dawgs to playoffs each year, they have gone to the SPHL President’s Cup Finals the last two seasons including winning it all this past year.