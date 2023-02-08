Editors Note: A translator was used to interview Munir Alkassem

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More than 10,000 people have died and thousands more have been injured since a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the region around the Turkey-Syria border on Monday.

Buildings and homes have been destroyed, leaving many survivors without roofs over their heads.

A’zaz, a small city about 20 miles northwest of Aleppo in Syria, is one of many cities that has been left in rubble.

Organizations, including the Syrian Emergency Task Force, a D.C.-based nonprofit group that provides advocacy and humanitarian initiatives, are joining the efforts to aid victims of the earthquake.

“The situation is very, very bad. The worse situation is in certain cities where they’re completely underground. There’s no sign of life,” said Munir Alkassem, a volunteer with the task force, who is in A’zaz.

Alkassem, who has relatives in the city, explained that one of the biggest issues facing people is the lack of access to resources.

“They have absolutely no tools to be digging up, for them to be able to dig up family members,” he said.

Alkassem said he was trying to dig his relatives out of the rubble with no luck.

“They’re nine people. It was my relative, his wife, and their seven kids that passed away,” he said.

Alkassem said there are limited ways to reach Syria, including by way of Turkey, which means that it’s difficult to come by foreign aid from countries. Instead, they lean on groups, such as the task force, and individuals.

“We’re all just reliant on these organizations that have nothing else, that no one has reached out to, just reliant on some donations that we receive from people around the world,” he said.

Alkassem said some of the things people need are machinery and fuel to dig out victims who are alive under the rubble.

To find out more about the Syrian Emergency Task Force and to help the work it is doing, click here.