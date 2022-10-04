Some of the damage on Fort Myers Beach from Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fl. (DC News Now) — Volunteers from around DMV remain in Southwest Florida helping with the recovery following Hurricane Ian, including those from the American Red Cross.

Rob Meisnere, who lives in Georgetown, arrived in Fort Myers last week. His job, along with the six others on his team, is helping to keep the shelters running.

Meisnere said it took them nearly eight hours to drive to Fort Myers from Orlando. The trip normally takes three hours.

“The trees were bare, and the farther we came down, we saw signs tipped over,” said Meisnere. “A lot of poles going down. A few places off the interstate we could see the roads were flooded.”

The team, according to Meisnere, is expected to return to the district early next week.