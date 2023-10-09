WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Delta Air Lines announced Monday that it will cancel all flights to Israel’s main international airport, Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv (TLV).

“Our hearts are with those who are impacted as our people work to find safe alternatives for customers trying to depart TLV,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

The company said customers will be notified about their specific flights via the Fly Delta app and contact information in their reservation.

While some flights may still show as operating before now and Oct. 17, Delta will be canceling those flights. Delta advised customers to go to Delta.com and rebook their flights on a partner airline.

Flights between Oct. 18 and 31 will not be shown in the schedule starting Saturday.

The spokesperson said that Delta will continue working with the U.S. government as needed to assist with the repatriation of U.S. citizens who want to return home.

All flights are canceled through Oct. 31, 2023.