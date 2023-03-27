DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested and charged after police say he left an elderly woman half naked with open wounds alone in a house.

According to Dothan Police, on Friday, March 24, police responded to a home in the 500 block of South Saint Andrews Street and found an elderly woman crawling around the home, wearing nothing but an adult diaper.

Police say the victim was found with multiple open wounds and medical conditions which were not being cared for. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment and possible surgery to fix the open wounds.

That same day, police arrested 37-year-old Jason Allan Proctor, who was the primary caregiver of the woman.

Proctor allegedly lives at the residence and is the victim’s primary caregiver.

He is currently being held in the Houston County jail without bond.