EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — In the aftermath of the train derailment, East Palestine Fire Department has to throw away equipment.

They lost all of their air packs and their bunker gear, and their trucks have to go through a decontamination process.

Departments in Trumbull and Beaver counties have donated air packs until they can get more.

They also have gear on the way all the way from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

East Palestine staff will get fit for new gear Sunday morning.

“That stuff’s on the way here right now. So we should have it in the next couple of days and then everybody in the department will be outfitted again,” said East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick.

The department’s gear manufacturers have also moved them to the top of the production line

so they should have new gear within a month.