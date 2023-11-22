(The Hill) — The House Ethics Committee said it will not establish a subcommittee to investigate Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), who was charged with pulling a fire alarm in the Capitol ahead of a House vote.

Ethics Committee chairman Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) and ranking member Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA.) shared the news in a Wednesday statement.

The panel has 30 days after a House member is charged with a crime to decide whether to launch an investigative subcommittee (ISC) and issue a report to the House on the matter.

“Pursuant to Committee Rule 10(a), establishment of an ISC and a report to the House regarding the conduct of a Member both require an affirmative vote of a majority of the Members of the Committee,” the committee said in its news release.

“A majority of the Members of the Committee did not agree to establish an ISC or report to the House regarding Representative Bowman’s conduct.”

The Ethics committee announcement comes nearly a month after Bowman pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge for falsely pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building ahead of a key House vote.

Bowman pulled the fire alarm ahead of a House vote to pass a stopgap measure to fund the government ahead of the shutdown deadline.

Following the incident, some Republicans accused Bowman of intentionally trying to sabotage the pending vote, and others even introduced a bill to censure Bowman.

Bowman agreed to pay a $1,000 fine and write an apology to the Capitol Police in a plea deal with prosecutors.