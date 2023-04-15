UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) – Omari Evans scored the only touchdown in Blue’s 10-0 win over White Saturday during the annual Blue-White spring football game.

The sophomore caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in what was a low-scoring afternoon.

“As you guys know, we’ve talked about it a lot, we need somebody to step up in that third wide receiver role,” said head coach James Franklin. “But the last week and a half we moved him into that spot and obviously today was was something to build on.”

The touchdown was thrown on Blue’s second possession, a drive led by Drew Allar. While James Franklin has pushed a quarterback battle narrative, the sophomore, was the clear front runner over Beau Pribula.

Allar completed 19-30 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.

“I think we did some great things on offense today, building off our base stuff. Obviously, it’s going to be a challenge going against the defense that we have. They’re going to present a lot of different things,” Allar said. “That’s really going to help the offense as a whole, you know, going into the summer. And then when we get to training camp, just going against the type of defense we had, it’s really great performance for the down the road.”

More than 60,000 fans attended Saturday’s scrimmage. A rainy afternoon in Beaver Stadium though the weather broke shortly before kickoff.

“It was great work in the stadium, Beaver Stadium in front of fans on TV in a competitive environment. I thought the team was broken up to be competitive and I thought it really was. So there’s a lot of value in that,” said Franklin

The spring practice period officially ends. Penn State is back on the practice fields in August, with a home opener against West Virginia on September 2.