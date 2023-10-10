TEL AVIV, Israel (DC New Now) — Fairfax Co. native Abbey Onn, who now lives in Tel Aviv with her family, believes that Hamas militants took five of her family members hostage during the terror organization’s unprecedented attack on Saturday.

She said that Carmela Dan, Ofer Kalderon, Sahar Kladeron, Erez Kalderon and Noya Dan were likely taken to Gaza. She shared a video with NewsNation that shows her 12-year-old cousin Erez being held by Hamas militants.

“We woke up Saturday like everyone else in Israel to sirens, and we thought that it was the regular, you know, run-of-the-mill war. We have family in the center and the north and the south, and so we all started speaking on WhatsApp,” she told NewsNation’s Leland Vitert.

Onn said her family members wrote that they heard gunfire as they feared for their lives inside their homes.

She said when she stopped hearing from her cousins on WhatsApp, she assumed that the Army had told them not to use their phones. Later, she learned that terrorists had killed and burned many in her family’s kibbutz. She said that survivors were able to identify who was missing.

Hamas leaders have pledged to execute hostages if Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip continue. The terror organization purportedly is holding more than 100 people hostage in Gaza.

Onn shared a message for her loved ones.

“I want them to know that we love them, and we’re doing anything we can to get them safely returned,” Onn said. “And to the kidnappers and anyone else who can understand this, I want them to think of their own family. Of their mother and their father and their sister and their brother and their grandmother. And think what that would be like if they were in the hands of terrorists.”

She added that she harbors no ill-will towards Palestinians, but rather for Hamas and terror.

“As a parent, I have three children who are the same age as the children who were kidnapped, and it is a parent’s worst nightmare,” she said.