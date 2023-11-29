ROSEMONT, Ill. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference announced the 2023 All-Big Ten Football honorees, along with position award winners which included a Penn State athlete.

Offensive Awards (selected by Big Ten Coaches)

Nittany Lions’ Offensive Linemen Olumuyiwa Fashanu was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Linemen of the Year. The award is named for Nebraska’s Dave Rimington and Ohio State’s Orlando Pace. Fashanu was also Penn State’s lone All-Big Ten First-Team offensive player.

Below is a list of all the offensive honors, selected by Big Ten Coaches.

POSITION (OFFENSE)FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TENSECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TENTHIRD TEAM ALL-BIG TENHONORABLE MENTION
QuarterbackDrew Allar
Running BackKaytron AllenNicholas Singleton
RecieverKeAndre Lambert-Smith
CenterHunter Nourzad
Guard
TackleOlumuyiwa Fashanu Caedan Wallace/JB Nelson/Sal Wormley
Tight EndTyler WarrenTheo Johnson

Defensive Awards (selected by Big Ten Coaches)

On the defensive side, 10 Nittany Lions were honored.

POSITION
(DEFENSE)		FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TENSECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TENTHIRD TEAM ALL-BIG TENHONORABLE MENTION
LineChop RobinsonAdisa IsaacDani Dennis-Sutton
LinebackerAbdul CarterKobe King/Curtis Jacobs
Defensive BackKalen KingJohnny Dixon/Daquan HardyJaylen Reed

Special Teams Awards (selected by Big Ten Coaches)

Penn State’s kicker Alex Felkins was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team while Daequan Hardy was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team as a return specialist.

Nicholas Singleton and Riley Thompson received special team’s honorable mention.

Offensive Awards (selected by conference media)

Below are All-Big Ten Awards selected by conference media members.

POSITION (OFFENSE)FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TENSECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TENTHIRD TEAM ALL-BIG TENHONORABLE MENTION
QuarterbackDrew Allar
Running BackKaytron Allen/Nicholas Singleton
ReceiverKeAndre Lambert-Smith
CenterHunter Nourzad
Guard
TackleOlumuyiwa Fashanu Caedan Wallace/JB Nelson/Sal Wormley/Olaivavega Ioane
Tight EndTheo Johnson/Tyler Warren

Defensive Awards (selected by conference media)

Below are All-Big Ten Awards selected by conference media members.

POSITION
(DEFENSE)		FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TENSECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TENTHIRD TEAM ALL-BIG TENHONORABLE MENTION
LineAdisa Isaac/Chop RobinsonDani Dennis-Sutton/Dvon Ellies/Zane Durant
LinebackerAbdul CarterKobe King
Defensive BackKalen KingJohnny Dixon/Daquan Hardy/Jaylen Reed/Kevin Winston Jr.

Special Teams Awards (selected by conference media)

Kicker Alex Felkin and Return Specialist Daequan Hardy were both named to the Second Team All-Big Ten. Nicholas Singleton and Riley Thompson both received honorable mentions.

Penn State’s regular season is over, but they will still play in one bowl game in December or January that is yet to be announced.