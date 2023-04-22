Update: 4/21/2023, 10:54 p.m.

SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Rick Gillespie, the Pendleton County Emergency Management Coordinator, has provided 12 News with updates and information regarding the Friday evening fire at Seneca Rocks.

(Photo Credit: Rick Gillespie)

According to Gillespie, the initial dispatch for the fire occurred at 7:24 p.m. on Friday. Crews from several fire departments in the surrounding area responded to the blaze, with the Seneca Rocks Volunteer Fire Department in command. The U.S. Forest Service is currently en route.

Gillespie also confirmed that crews are gaining but have to also battle the high winds atop the rocks. Most of the land has been confirmed to be privately owned along the backside of the rocks.

There has been no cause determined at this time, nor an estimate as to when the fire will be extinguished.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.

