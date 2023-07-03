CHICAGO, Il(WFXR) — It was an historic weekend for NASCAR as for the first time they hit the streets of Chicago for a street race.

After a weekend full of rain, the Cup Series crew did get the race in Sunday as it was shortened from 100 laps to 75 laps.

History was made as New Zealander Shane Van Gisbergen won the race driving the No. 91 Chevrolet onboard Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 program. Van Gisbergen became the first driver to win a race in his first NASCAR Cup Series start since Johnny Rutherford accomplished the feat 60 years ago.

The win also has a local tie as Floyd County native and Virginia Tech graduate Darian Grubb was the crew chief of the No. 91 car. Grubb is the Director of Performance for Trackhouse Racing.

“Being able to go to a place like Chicago for such an historical event for something that is brand new and new to NASCAR and new to the city and new to street courses and to pull off a win with a first time race event for Shane Van Gisbergen to come over to the Supercars in Australia it is a day of many firsts. It can’t get much better considering we dealt with a lot of weather and adversity with the weather and everything else,” said Grubb.

In Grubb’s nearly 20 year NASCAR career, he’s worked for Rick Hendrick, Stewart-Hass and Joe Gibbs racing teams as an engineer or crew chief. He’s proud to be part of an historic win in the Windy City.

“The city was fun and it was cool to be there. The buzz was really cool. A lot of people loved having us there. We got good luck congratulations and everything else on the subways everyday. Those are the types of things that made it worthwhile,” said Grubb.

For Trackhouse Racing, this is their second straight with with Ross Chastain winning in Nashville the previous week. Next up for the NASCAR Cup Series is a trip to Atlanta.