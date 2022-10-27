Police in New York City confirmed an assault outside of a Manhattan comedy club on Wednesday night. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

(NEXSTAR) – Comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chris Redd was transported to a hospital on Wednesday night after he was punched in the face outside of a New York City comedy club, according to multiple reports.

The New York Police Department confirmed an assault outside of the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan around 9:40 p.m., per a statement shared with Nexstar. The NYPD could not confirm the name of the victim, but provided the statement in direct response to an inquiry on reports of an incident involving Redd.

News outlets including TMZ and Entertainment Weekly had also identified the victim as Redd on Thursday.

Police said the victim, 37, was coming out of a vehicle outside the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan at around 9:40 p.m. when “an unknown individual approached, and without prior conversation or provocation, punched the victim in the face before fleeing the location to parts unknown,” police said.

He was transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of a laceration of the face, according to the report.

Video shared by TMZ, filmed outside the Comedy Cellar, appeared to show Redd being treated for an injury to the face before he was transported to the hospital. There was also blood on the ground nearby.

Redd, who appeared on “SNL” between 2017 and 2022, was scheduled to perform at the Comedy Cellar at 9:30 p.m., according to his Twitter. He was also scheduled to perform Thursday, per his official website.

A representative for Redd’s talent agency did not immediately respond to a request for further updates.