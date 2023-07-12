GEORGIA (DC News Now) — A Georgia teacher who used to teach at a Waldorf high school was indicted Wednesday for producing, distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

Michael Allen Dendy, 32, was a high school teacher in Georgia. The indictment says that he enticed children to “engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed” and distributed and received pornographic material with minors in it.

Dendy most recently taught at a high school in Sandersville, Georgia from August of 2020 until he was arrested on January 20, 2023. He previously taught at St. Charles High School in Waldorf, Maryland from 2017 to 2018.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia said in a release that any parents or guardians of children who may have known Dendy and has concerns should call the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 1-866-347-2423.