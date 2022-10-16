ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month.

The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 S. 13th Rd. in Arlington. A viewing will take place prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. The church planned to stream the service on its website.

Kent Carter

Carter, who was 1st Vice President of the NAACP Arlington Branch, was on Turks and Caicos when people began shooting into the vehicle in which and he and others were riding. Carter was on the way back to his hotel at the time. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said one other person died. Three people were hurt.

Police said the shooting and murders were related to gang activity on Turks and Caicos. Carter’s killing was part of a series of criminal activity within a short span of time. That activity included his accused murderers opening fire on police.